Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 7, 2020

Portsmouth prepares for a presidential visit amid concerns over the coronavirus and large gatherings. The legislature sends some bills to Governor Chris Sununu's desk, including one that would assist renters and homeowners and another that overhauls the sate's election process in response to the pandemic. And the COVID-19 Equity Response Team, a group formed by Governor Sununu to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic, finalizes its set of recommendations.

Air Date: July 7, 2020.

GUESTS:

Howard Altschiller, Executive Editor and General Manager of the Seacoast Media Group, which includes the Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat. Read coverage of how the seacoast is preparing for President Trump's rally, including how Portsmouth's mayor plans to participate.

Ethan DeWitt, Statehouse and politics reporter for The Concord Monitor. Read some of Ethan's reporting on recent legislation, including bills designed with the pandemic in mind.

Dottie Morris, a member of the COVID-19 Equity Response Team and Associate Vice President for Diversity and Equity at Keene State College.