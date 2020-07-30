Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 31, 2020

As more businesses and the rest of New England begin to require the wearing of face masks, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he still thinks a statewide mandate is not needed.

At a press conference Tuesday, Sununu and health officials urged people to wear masks when they are out in public. But Sununu said he thinks this would be hard to enforce as a requirement.

“At the end of the day, it's still up to each of us to take that personal responsibility seriously and wear it as often as we can, as much as we can,” Sununu said.