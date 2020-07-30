 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 31, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 31, 2020

By The Exchange

Sen. Maggie Hassan
Credit Allegra Boverman / NHPR

  Sen. Maggie Hassan joins us for the first part of the Weekly N.H. News Roundup for an update on the debate over a new coronavirus relief package in the Senate. Later in the hour, NHPR reporter Annie Ropeik and Concord Monitor reporter Ethan DeWitt join us, to talk about the week's news, including Gov. Chris Sununu lifting the state's ban on reusable bags, but continuing to refuse calls for a statewide mask requirement.

Air date: Friday, July 31, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Sen. Maggie Hassan 
  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR energy, environment, and Seacoast reporter; lead reporter on NHPR climate reporting project By Degrees
  • Ethan DeWitt - Concord Monitor statehouse reporter
Maggie Hassan
COVID-19
Chris Sununu
NH Politics
Unemployment

As Mask Requirements Spread Outside N.H., Sununu Says Mandate Isn't Necessary

By Jul 28, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

As more businesses and the rest of New England begin to require the wearing of face masks, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he still thinks a statewide mandate is not needed.

At a press conference Tuesday, Sununu and health officials urged people to wear masks when they are out in public. But Sununu said he thinks this would be hard to enforce as a requirement.

“At the end of the day, it's still up to each of us to take that personal responsibility seriously and wear it as often as we can, as much as we can,” Sununu said.

Sununu Issues Vetoes On Minimum Wage, Education Bills

By Jul 24, 2020
NHPR file

Gov. Chris Sununu continued a string of summertime vetoes Friday, rejecting bills on renewable energy, the state minimum wage, and education.

The record number of vetoes underscores the partisan and policy clashes that have defined the governor's second term, with Democratic majorities in the Legislature repeatedly passing priority bills, only to have Sununu strike them down with his veto pen.

Democratic Gov. Candidates Volinsky, Feltes Spar On Liberty’s Gas Pipeline Proposal

By & Jul 24, 2020
Todd Bookman for NHPR

Gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky is singling out the Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline proposal as a dividing line in that race’s Democratic primary, holding a campaign event Friday that his opponent, state Sen. Dan Feltes, dismissed as a political stunt.

The project, from Liberty Utilities, involves a 13-mile gas pipeline between Stratham and Manchester, along Route 101. It would connect two existing gas arteries that follow Interstates 93 and 95 and would also include a large liquefied natural gas storage tank in Epping.