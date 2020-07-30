Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 31, 2020

Sen. Maggie Hassan joins us for the first part of the Weekly N.H. News Roundup for an update on the debate over a new coronavirus relief package in the Senate. Later in the hour, NHPR reporter Annie Ropeik and Concord Monitor reporter Ethan DeWitt join us, to talk about the week's news, including Gov. Chris Sununu lifting the state's ban on reusable bags, but continuing to refuse calls for a statewide mask requirement.
Air date: Friday, July 31, 2020
GUESTS:
- Sen. Maggie Hassan
- Annie Ropeik - NHPR energy, environment, and Seacoast reporter; lead reporter on NHPR climate reporting project By Degrees
- Ethan DeWitt - Concord Monitor statehouse reporter