Weekly N.H. News Roundup: July 17, 2020

We continue or summer primary candidate series with Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc. The Republican from Stratham is hoping to win his party’s primary in September and challenge Democrat U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen in the general election this fall. Bolduc joins us for the first segment. Then, at 9.20 a.m., we turn to the news of the week, with a look at Governor Sununu's plan for reopening schools in the fall and an update on the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Transparency, and Community.

Air date: Friday, July 17, 2020

Listen to the conversation.

GUESTS:

9 - 9:20: Primary candidate interview with Donald Bolduc, retired U.S. Army Brig. General seeking the GOP nomination. He served ten tours in Afghanistan and has received two awards for valor, five Bronze Star medals, and two Purple Hearts. He has been a strong advocate for veterans suffering from post- traumatic stress.

9:20 - 10 a.m.: Sarah Gibson, NHPR's education reporter; Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester and a member of the Governor's Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency; Dan Tuohy - NHPR's digital engagement producer. See Dan's "Veto Tracker."