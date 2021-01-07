Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 8, 2021

After Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists, we take stock of where we are now. Many were arrested, including one from New Hampshire. What do local Republicans say about the President of their party being labeled an instigator? What are your reactions to Wednesday's attack? Email us at exchange@nhpr.org.

Air date: Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

GUESTS:

Dean Spiliotes - Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at Southern New Hampshire University.

- Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at Southern New Hampshire University. Representative William Marsh - State Representative for New Hampshire's 8th District.

- State Representative for New Hampshire's 8th District. Asma Elhuni - NH Movement Politics Director at Rights & Democracy NH.

This show was produced by Exchange producer Jane Vaughan.