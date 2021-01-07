 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 8, 2021 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 8, 2021

After Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists, we take stock of where we are now. Many were arrested, including one from New Hampshire. What do local Republicans say about the President of their party being labeled an instigator? What are your reactions to Wednesday's attack? Email us at exchange@nhpr.org.  

Air date: Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. 

GUESTS:

