Weekly N.H. News Roundup - February 15, 2019

We focus on the state budget following Governor Chris Sununu's budget address on Thursday, Feb. 14. We provide some context for the state's priorities and examine what new efforts the governor is highlighting. We also take a look at what was not covered in the budget address. The democratically-controlled legislature will now begin a months-long process of debate and negotiation over some $13 billion worth of spending over two years.

GUESTS:

Jeff Feingold - editor of New Hampshire Business Review.

Josh Rogers – NHPR Senior Political Reporter.

Phil Sletten - Policy Analyst, N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute.

Click here for NHPR's coverage of the Governor's Budget Address, including a video and transcript, plus photos and reaction from Statehouse leaders.

Don't understand the whole budget process in the state? Check out NHPR's Civics 101: New Hampshire podcast for episodes on How the Budget is Made and Where the Money Goes.