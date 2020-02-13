Related Program: 
The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Feb. 14, 2020

By The Exchange 44 seconds ago

Now that the presidential candidates have packed up and moved on to the next primary contest, we take a look at state politics, including Governor Chris Sununu's State-of-the-State address and bills that have been making their way through the legislature -- some more smoothly than others. 

Air date: Feb. 14, 2020.

GUESTS:

  • Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis, Citizens Count, a non-partisan non-profit organization promoting civic engagement.
  • Ethan DeWitt - Concord Monitor Statehouse reporter. 
  • Dean Spiliotes -  Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU
