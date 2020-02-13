Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Feb. 14, 2020

Now that the presidential candidates have packed up and moved on to the next primary contest, we take a look at state politics, including Governor Chris Sununu's State-of-the-State address and bills that have been making their way through the legislature -- some more smoothly than others.
Air date: Feb. 14, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis, Citizens Count, a non-partisan non-profit organization promoting civic engagement.
- Ethan DeWitt - Concord Monitor Statehouse reporter.
- Dean Spiliotes - Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU.