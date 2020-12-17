 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Dec. 18, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Dec. 18, 2020

Rather than focusing on just this week, we look back at the biggest stories of the year. NHPR's reporters join us to unpack the news of 2020, their favorite stories they covered, and what topics they'll be following in the new year. 

Air date: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

This show was produced by fellow Jane Vaughan. 

