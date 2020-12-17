Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Dec. 18, 2020

Rather than focusing on just this week, we look back at the biggest stories of the year. NHPR's reporters join us to unpack the news of 2020, their favorite stories they covered, and what topics they'll be following in the new year.
Air date: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Cori Princell - NHPR's Managing Editor.
- Sarah Gibson - NHPR's Education Reporter.
- Casey McDermott - NHPR's Investigative Data Reporter/Editor.
- Jeff Feingold - Editor of NH Business Review.
This show was produced by fellow Jane Vaughan.