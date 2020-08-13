 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Aug. 14, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Aug. 14, 2020

By Michael Brindley 1 hour ago

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in contested primaries with Republican Matt Mowers. He's seeking his party's nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. We'll also check in on the news of the week, including Governor Sununu implementing a mask requirement for large gathers, and New Hampshire reaction to Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Air date: Friday, Aug. 14 9 am

  • Matt Mowers - Republican candidate for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District
  • Kevin Landrigan - Reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader 
  • Jackie Weatherspoon - former Democratic state representative from Exeter
  • Charlie Jordan - Editor of the Colebrook Chronicle
Tags: 
Matt Mowers
Kamala Harris
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Meet The Candidates: Matt Mowers, Republican Running For 1st CD

By The Exchange Aug 12, 2020
josh rogers/nhpr

The Exchange continues its summer series of primary candidate interviews with Republican Matt Mowers. He's running in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. Mowers, who lives in Bedford, is a former executive director for the New Hampshire Republican Party. He worked as a state department official in the Trump administration. As always, we welcome your questions - send them before the show to exchange@nhpr.org.

Air date: Friday, Aug. 14, 9-9:20 am

In Local Primary Campaigns, Trump Endorsements Divide N.H. Republicans

By Aug 4, 2020
josh rogers/nhpr

 

In a presidential election year, the top of the ticket almost inevitably affects outcomes down ballot. And this year, President Trump hopes to maximize his influence. In New Hampshire, that effort is clear in the September Republican primaries, where he’s endorsed local candidates for Congress and U.S. Senate.

NHPR’s Josh Rogers reports on the upshot of Trump’s decision, and the possible divide it’s sowing in the New Hampshire GOP.

Watch Live: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris To Give Joint Remarks

By NHPR Staff Aug 12, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver joint remarks for the first time since Biden announced Harris as his running mate. 

Watch live below in this NPR stream. Remarks are estimated to begin at 4:30 p.m. 

Sign up for NHPR's newsletters here for more news and information in New Hampshire.

As N.H. Continues COVID Ban On Reusable Bags, Some Say Politics Is Trumping Science

By Jul 21, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their bans on single-use plastic bags. 

Meanwhile, New Hampshire and many other states are still not letting shoppers bring their reusable bags to stores. But is that actually helping to slow the spread of coronavirus?


Your FAQs Answered: What You Need To Know About Coronavirus In New Hampshire

By Aug 12, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

As NHPR tracks the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, we’ve been asking you to tell us how your life is changing because of coronavirus - and we’ve welcomed your questions

Here, we answer some of your questions, and share other important information about the coronavirus and how to stay safe.