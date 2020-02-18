Weekend Changes to NHPR's Program Lineup

Extra hour of BBC for Sunday listening

NHPR’s revised Sunday lineup offers listeners a relaxing mix of storytelling and news, and the chance to enjoy an extra hour of the BBC.

From time to time, NHPR makes adjustments to its schedule to better reflect current programming and better serve listener needs. Our latest round of schedule changes mainly affect the Sunday schedule, and also involve one change to the Saturday evening lineup. The new schedule goes into effect from Saturday, February 29 onward. Listeners can access the schedule anytime at nhpr.org/schedule.

The new schedule:

Saturdays:

9 p.m. – Bullseye with Jesse Thorn - The public radio show about ‘what’s good’ in popular culture moves to Saturday evenings; It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders will now move to Sundays at 1 p.m.

Sundays:

8 – 10 a.m. - Weekend Edition

10 a.m. – On the Media

11 a.m. – The New Yorker Radio Hour will now occupy this slot, long held by Studio 360. Last October, PRX announced Studio 360 would air its final episode in February 2020. The arts and culture weekly program enjoyed a nearly two decade run before wrapping up. The New Yorker Radio Hour is a weekly program presented by the magazine’s editor, David Remnick, and features a mix of interviews, profiles and storytelling.

Noon – Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me! - The popular long-running news quiz show from NPR moves from 3 p.m. to noon Sundays.

1 p.m. – It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders will now occupy this Sunday afternoon time slot.

2 p.m. – Hidden Brain

3 p.m. Reveal – Investigative journalism from The Center for Investigative Reporting. The program moves from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4 p.m. – BBC Newshour – Newshour is the award-winning flagship program of the BBC World Service, the world’s largest newsgathering operation. Now on Sunday afternoons, NHPR listeners can hear an extra hour of the BBC’s global perspective on the day’s news.

5 p.m. – Weekend All Things Considered



To view NHPR’s daily and weekly programming schedule, click here.

For details on all of NHPR’s on-air programs, click here.

###

About NHPR

Since 1981, New Hampshire Public Radio has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission is “Expanding minds, sparking connections, building stronger communities.” NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it by far New Hampshire’s largest (and only) statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of 161,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth and intelligent news coverage, with thousands more viewing NHPR.org, following our social media sites or listening to our podcasts. Each day, New Hampshire Public Radio delivers several hours of local news reported by its award-winning news team. Locally produced programs and podcasts include The Exchange, The Folk Show, Outside/In, and Civics 101, among others. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life.