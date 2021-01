The Exchange is New Hampshire's only locally produced statewide call-in talk show, hosted by Laura Knoy. It airs live at 9 a.m. and is rebroadcast at 9 p.m. weekdays.

We want to hear your feedback on The Exchange. Whether you listen on air, online or to our podcast, fill out our survey and help shape the future of The Exchange.

Can't see or easily complete the survey below? Click here instead!