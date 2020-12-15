An extensive Russian digital spying effort that targeted at least five federal agencies was made public earlier this week. The affected agencies include the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. According to The New York Times, American officials only became aware of the breach when a private security firm raised it in recent weeks. The Russian hack came as about 18,000 users, both governmental and private, downloaded a compromised software update by the company SolarWinds.
The Russian Embassy in Washington called the reports of the hack “baseless.”
More from The Washington Post:
Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.