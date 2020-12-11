We Lost A Lot In 2020, But We Want To Know: What Have You Gained This Year?

2020 has been a year of immense loss. But, with hardship comes perspective and a chance for new growth. NPR's Weekend Edition wants to know what you have endured this year and what you've learned. What is a hardship you experienced in 2020? What did you gain as a result? What did you learn? Did your perspective change?

Share your story with us in the form below. A producer may contact you to follow up for an opportunity to have your voice on NPR's Weekend Edition.

