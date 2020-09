Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the highest court and a champion of gender equality, died Friday at the age of 87. Her death was announced by the US Supreme Court, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

Monday on The Exchange, we'll discuss Ginsburg's life and legacy. We'll also look at the immediate impact of her loss to the court with a high-profile health care case set to heard in November, and the political debate unfolding over how and when her seat should be filled.

Air date: Monday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.