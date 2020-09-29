 Watch: Trump and Biden Debate For First Time | New Hampshire Public Radio

Watch: Trump and Biden Debate For First Time

By 35 minutes ago
  Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate for the first time Sept. 29, 2020.
    Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate for the first time Sept. 29, 2020.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate for the first time tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 29. It's the first of three presidential debates. NHPR will broadcast live coverage of the debate, which starts at 9 p.m.

2020 Elections Guide: How To Vote Absentee Or At The Polls in N.H. During COVID-19

Watch the Trump-Biden debate and live coverage, including real-time analysis and fact-checking, via this NPR video embed below:

Loading...

2020 Elections

To Ease Election Day Crowding, UNH And Durham Will Offer 'Early Voting' On Campus

By 19 hours ago
Dan Tuohy | NHPR

University of New Hampshire students will have access to several "early voting" sessions on campus in October. It's part of a strategy to cut down on crowding and long lines at Durham's polling place, which is often one of the busiest in the state during high-turnout elections.

Trump And Biden Debate Tuesday. Here's What You Need To Know

By Sep 28, 2020

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will debate each other for the first time Tuesday evening, in the first of three presidential debates.

Here are the details:

When? Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. (You can listen to the debate on NPR, and we'll have a livestream video online.)