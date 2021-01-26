WATCH: Sununu To Give Update on N.H. COVID-19 Response

Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on New Hampshire's COVID-19 response today, as the state begins COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment for those 65 and older who have registered via vaccines.nh.gov.

[Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in N.H.]

New Hampshire Public Radio will broadcast the news conference live at 3 p.m. Listen on the radio, streaming online at NHPR.org or on NHPR's mobile apps. And sign up here to get NHPR's coronavirus newsletter.

Watch the news conference via this video embed below: