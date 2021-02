Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update today on New Hampshire's coronavirus response, including problems for some with scheduling COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. New Hampshire Public Radio will have live coverage of the conference. Listen on the radio, streaming online at NHPR.org, and on NHPR's apps.

[Your Guide To Coronavirus Vaccines in New Hampshire]

Watch a livestream of the Sununu conference via this video below: