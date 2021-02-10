Watch Live: Trump Impeachment Trial

Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump's defense team denies he directly called for violence and argues that he should not be tried since he is no longer in office. The House impeachment managers say he must be held accountable for the violence at the Capitol.

New Hampshire Public Radio will air special coverage of the Senate impeachment trial — on air and streaming online at NHPR.org

Watch the proceedings live below. The trial began Tuesday. It is scheduled to resume at noon Wednesday.

