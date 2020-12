Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on New Hampshire's COVID-19 response during a news conference today, Dec. 17, in Concord. The update comes a day after the Granite State reported 21 coronavirus deaths, a new single-day record.

Listen live on NHPR, streaming online at NHPR.org and on NHPR's mobile apps.

Watch the conference below in this video livestream, when the press conference begins at 3 p.m.: