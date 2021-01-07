 Watch: Governor Sununu's Inauguration Ceremony | New Hampshire Public Radio

Watch: Governor Sununu's Inauguration Ceremony

By Editor 1 hour ago

Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a third term at noon Thursday. The ceremony comes after Sununu canceled a planned outdoor inaugural ceremony, citing public safety concerns after protesters at his private home in Newfields. 

Subscribe to Primarily Politics, NHPR's weekly politics newsletter.

The noon event at the State House is also closed to the press. Sununu, a Republican, is scheduled to deliver his inauguration address Thursday at 7 p.m., which New Hampshire Public Radio will have special live coverage. WATCH it here:

Listen to NHPR on the radio, streaming online at NHPR.org, and on NHPR's mobile apps.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
NH Politics

Related Content

After Protestors Target His Home, Sununu Cancels Planned Outdoor Inaugural Ceremony

By Dec 30, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Citing public safety concerns related to a group of armed protestors who have gathered outside of his private home in recent weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he is cancelling a planned outdoor inaugural ceremony on Jan. 7.

“For weeks, armed protesters have increasingly become more aggressive, targeting my family, protesting outside my private residence, and trespassing on my property — an outdoor public ceremony simply brings too much risk,” Sununu said in a press release. “We do not make this decision lightly but it is the right thing to do.”

Protestors Outside Sununu's Home Issued Fines After New Ordinance Bans Picketing

By Dec 29, 2020

Newfields police issued citations on Tuesday to a group of protestors who gathered outside the home of Gov. Chris Sununu in defiance of a recently passed ordinance that prohibits picketing in the town.

Against Pandemic Backdrop, N.H. Lawmakers Return To Business This Week

By & Jan 4, 2021
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Things are getting busy again at the New Hampshire State House with the start of the new year. This week, both the Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu begin new terms against the backdrop of a worsening COVID-19 pandemic. NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers discussed this with All Things Considered Host Peter Biello.