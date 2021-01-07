Watch: Governor Sununu's Inauguration Ceremony

Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a third term at noon Thursday. The ceremony comes after Sununu canceled a planned outdoor inaugural ceremony, citing public safety concerns after protesters at his private home in Newfields.

The noon event at the State House is also closed to the press. Sununu, a Republican, is scheduled to deliver his inauguration address Thursday at 7 p.m., which New Hampshire Public Radio will have special live coverage. WATCH it here:

