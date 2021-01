Gov. Chris Sununu will give a news conference at today, Jan. 5, about New Hampshire's coronavirus response and the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Listen live on NHPR, streaming online at NHPR.org and on NHPR's mobile apps.

Watch the conference below in this video livestream, when the press conference begins at 3 p.m.:

