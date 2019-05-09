Warrant: Man Who Avoided Jail for Bigamy Has Disappeared

Michael Middleton, accused of bigamy, entered a courtroom in Dover earlier this year.
A New Hampshire man who avoided jail time on bigamy charges could end up behind bars after all after authorities say he lied about his whereabouts and then disappeared.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Middleton pleaded guilty last month and was given a 12-month suspended sentence. A warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday after a probation officer said Middleton was missing.

Court documents say Middleton told his probation officer May 1 that he was living in a transitional housing unit, but was thinking of moving to a Portsmouth shelter. But authorities say he never showed up there, and actually had left the transitional housing two days earlier. Officials also say his phone has been disconnected.

Middleton was accused of marrying women in Georgia, Alabama, New Hampshire and Kentucky between 2006 and 2016.

 

