Virtual Folk Offerings 7/26/20

NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etc

July 27, 2020 edition

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, July 26, 2020

Virtual SolarFest (combined music and alternative energy festival) ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ details coming soon!

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Sunflower Festival at Coppal House Farm, 116 North River Road, Lee NH ~ 10am-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/557335238271685/ ~ Long Journey, Chris Reagan, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass Band,



Town Meeting (actually) at Marty’s Driving Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 4-7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2674349799447206/2676695889212597/

http://www.martysofmason.com/ 603-878-1324 ~ Live music is back as Marty’s Driving Range welcomes Town Meeting to their outdoor stage for the very first time!

This will be a limited ticket event as we work diligently to create a safe and socially distanced atmosphere for you all to enjoy!

‘Winners of New England Music Award’s “2017 Roots Act of the Year,” Boston-based Town Meeting return June 19 with their third full length album, Make Things Better, a rollicking, melodic, foot tapping good time, dripping with harmonies and insightful songs that call to mind the best of The Band, Wilco and Drive-By Truckers.

Comprised of brothers Luke Condon (vocals, guitar), Russ Condon (vocals, drums), Brendan “Babe” Condon (vocals, harmonica, percussion), Tim Cackett (Mandolin, lead guitar, vocals), and Derek Fimbel (bass, banjo, vocals), the quintet have quickly become a force to be reckoned with. Formed in 2013 in Ayer, Massachusetts, they combine their love of 60s folk music with the raw, unbridled energy of punk rock.’

Lleuwen Steffan (Welsh-language singer-songwriter) “at” Philadelphia Folksong Society ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/886305691832593/

Sisters Sing In Solidarity “at” People’s Music Network ~ 4-6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923156068202372/

The SISTERS SING IN SOLIDARITY Livestream Concert will feature singer/songwriters: Bev Grant, Liliana Herrera, Colleen Kattau, and Lindsey Wilson. We are part of The People’s Music Network (PMN), an organization of progressive musicians, and we're coming together to raise money for the voter registration and anti-voter suppression work of the Poor People’ Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival and the work of building activist musical community, which PMN does.

We share a commitment to get out the vote in November and to help empower the people in our fight against white supremacy, fascism and xenophobia. In sisterhood, we stand together for Black Lives Matter and the struggle for economic and environmental justice with the songs we write. We look forward to sharing them with you.

REGISTRATION is not required for tuning into the livestream

Register here and read full performer bios: https://www.peoplesmusic.org/event-3904058

Performers (In alphabetical order):

Bev Grant: www.bevgrantphotography.com

Liliana Herrera: www.liltunes.com

Colleen Kattau: www.colleenkattau.com

Lindsey Wilson: www.lindseywilsonmusic.com

Learn More about The Poor People’ Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival

http://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

Lara Herscovitch “at Isis Music Hall ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/748358385910553/

Susan Werner and Jonatha Brooke ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1619795914891542/

Sunday, July 26, 2020 and every Sunday

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Susie on Sunday (Susan Werner) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290845345296938/

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Monday, July 27, 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Tuesday, July 28, 2020



Ordinary Elephant “at” Folk Project (NJ) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/314902409688558/

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Tuesdays ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1003893350013220/

Earl White Stringband & Eddie Bond and Friends – Music of Our Mountains – Fiddle and Banjo ~ 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/282774849497960/

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 and every Wednesday

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Thursday, July 30, 2020 through Sunday, August 2, 2020

Falcon Ridge 2020 Virtual Festival ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287005015725110/ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Our 32nd year of Folk Music & Dance

To be shared with all of your Fest Friends & our fest CommUNITY, while safe in your own space & strong in all of our hearts.

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Dar Williams – Histories and Mysteries Livestream Concert ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/285617999527606/ ~

Illuminating! Mystifying! The past is a treasure trove of histories and mysteries for Dar. Join her on July 30 at 7pm EDT for a live streamed concert. Songs interspersed with questions from fans. Our charming friend, Ellen Stanley, from The Twin Cities' KFAI (Womenfolk), will read your questions and ask few of her own, as Dar performs her unique brand of prophetic folk music. How does Empire written 15 years ago ring so true today? Mortal City?

Ask your questions here: https://forms.gle/uPECSaw876Nec7bK6 or send them via email to questions@darwilliams.com

Watch on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/DarWilliamsOfficial/videos/843372702736484/

Watch on YouTube:

Watch on Twitch:

https://www.twitch.tv/DarWilliamsOfficial

Thursday, July 30, 2020 and every Thursday

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Friday, July 31, 2020

Joey & Taylor Acoustic set “at” Philadelphia Folksong Society ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/976464909461527/ ~ RSVP and Facebook membership required.

Wendy Keith at “Pizza and Tunes on the Hill” (actually) ~ 5-7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/928491370896657/ ~ at Dublin Community Church, 1125 Main St., Dublin NH ~ “Pizza & Tunes on the Hill,” presented by the DubHub, will feature the sweet songs of Wendy Keith on Friday July 31 in the Garden Sanctuary behind Dublin Community Church. Doors open at 5pm, and music starts at 6pm. Tickets for this concert are $25 each and include a 10” personal wood-fired pizza with seasonal ingredients and a summer spritzer drink from Blackfire Farm of Hancock. Children 5 and under are free. Proceeds will benefit the Dublin Community Center. (The rain date for this event is Saturday, August 1, same times.)

Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, wear a face mask, and maintain socially distant precautions. Parking is available behind Dublin Town Hall and at Yankee Publishing. Space is limited to 40 attendees. Tickets are available at https://pizza-and-tunes-on-the-hill.eventbrite.com or by emailing info@dublincommunitycenter.org. A list will be kept of all attendees (no need to print your own ticket). Checkin at the table between the church and the DubHub to receive vouchers for pizza and drinks. If you prefer, you may BYOB.

Wendy Keith has been playing in the Monadnock Region since moving here in the late seventies. She has played Peterborough Players, the Folkway and the Colonial Theatre. She has opened for Jesse Colin Young and America, has recorded four original LPs including a new release, “It’s About Time,” and is a two-time ASCAP award winning songwriter. Her style includes traditional and contemporary folk, original songs, gospel & blues. The new CD will be available for purchase.

Lara Ewen Friday Happy Hour Livestream ~ 5pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/695974154514848/

Madison Galloway’s Fireside Fridays Livestream ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2590268297856690/

Friday, July 31, 2020 and every Friday

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ 8pm every Friday from York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters (Blues) at Tupelo Drive In ~ 3pm and 6pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=966

Sunflower Festival at Coppal House Farm, 116 North River Road, Lee NH ~ 10am-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/557335238271685/ https://www.nhsunflower.com https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek ~ NH Fiddle Ensemble, Decatur Creek, Dean Harlem, Artty Francoeur Music

Windborne Livestream ~ 2:30pm and 7:30pm two shows! ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/686474778867509/ ~ www.facebook.com/windbornesingers/live Songs of social struggle, old favorites, new arrangements--we're putting together two different sets, so come to one or watch them both! We're so excited to be reconvening after four months and delivering vocal harmony to your living rooms all over the world!

We have been quarantining in our separate households since our last livestream show in March, and public health continues to be our top priority. There is no way we could reconvene to sing without fully merging households, so we are preparing by stepping up our individual quarantining ahead of time, plus getting COVID tests right before we meet.

https://WindborneSingers.com/

Patreon.com/Windborne

Instagram: @WindborneSingers

https://YouTube.com/c/WindborneSingers

Sptfy.com/Windborne

Pay it Forward Virtual Concert from Oneida County NY ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://unityhall.com https://www.facebook.com/events/1022688594829755/ ~ Ryan Quinn, Nick Piccininni, Burns & Kristy, Monk Rowe, The Cadleys, Joe Crookston, Nook n' Crannie and EE Norris.

Taimane (Hawaiian Ukulele Musician) ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2675850912662489/

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Sunflower Festival at Coppal House Farm, 116 North River Road, Lee NH ~ 10am-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/557335238271685/ ~ Green Heron, Ellen Carlson, North River Music, Tim Parent

Greenwich Village Folk Festival 2020 ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/696805614221275/ ~ The Greenwich Village Folk Festival is back! We are hosting an online concert the first Sunday of each month, 7 pm, streamed to this page. Our first concert is July 5, featuring Happy Traum, Cliff Eberhart, The Kennedys, Erik Frandsen, Lousie Mosrie, Greg Greenway, Alyssa Dann and an artist we can't yet announce until July 5. The concert is free, and the performers are donating their performance as well; donations at www.paypal.me/GVFF2020 will be shared with the performers.

Green Heron (actually) at Blueberry Express Park, Allenstown NH ~ 4-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/697564154316745/ At Allenstown Town Hall.

Virtual Queer Women Music Festival ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592986984947947/

Jerry Garcia’s Birthday with Todd Sheaffer ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/743079196442253/

Susan Werner ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3684424598251547/

Monday, August 3, 2020

Don White “at” Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ show will be via Zoom and will be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook live. https://www.donwhite.net/

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Jay Ungar and Molly Mason – Old Time Fiddle ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3684424598251547/

Friday, August 7, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance. Feature is Bill Wolston.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Corner House Concert from Vermont ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/722677718530550/

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Iona Fyfe – Traditional Songs of Scotland “at” Library of Congress ~ 12:30 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/285711622506729/ ~ Aberdeenshire folksinger Iona Fyfe is recognized as one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East of Scotland. Winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018, Iona has been described by Global Music Magazine as “one of the best Scotland has to offer.” Iona has performed extensively in the UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Poland, Australia and Canada. Iona was a finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year and was nominated for Folk Band of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards in 2019. In 2018, Iona performed at Interceltique Festival De Lorient where she was described by Rolling Stone France as “a Scottish folksinger, magical and charismatic.”

Please join us to watch this presentation as it premieres on both the American Folklife Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/americanfolklifecenter

and the Library's YouTube site at https://www.youtube.com/loc/. The presentation will be available for viewing afterwards at those sites and on the Library of Congress website at https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/

Friday, August 21, 2020

Genticorum (actually) at the Parlor Room 32 Masonic Street, Northampton MA ~ 7-10pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1273879102816735/

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Summer Tones Festival (actually) at Hollis Hills Farm, 340 Marshall Rd., Fitchburg MA ~ 12:00 noon to 10 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/988197528292717 ~ Join us for a day at the farm! Northern Company will be playing 12-3pm, The Dirty Salesmen 3-6pm, and Town Meeting 6-9pm! Kids 16 and under ride free! (free ride does not include $15 voucher) Present ticket at door to receive voucher. Marked "picnic" lawn squares will be available for those who bring their own seating, picnic tables are first come first serve.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4653079

Friday, August 28, 2020

Town Meeting (actually) at Zinger’s, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/280068733209215/

Decatur Creek (actually) at Sunflowers Cafe in Jaffrey NH ~ 6-8pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek https://www.sunflowersnh.com

Friday, September 4, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance. Feature is Mary Fagan and the Honeybees.

Wedneday, September 9, 2020

Mustard's Retreat “at” Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ show will be via Zoom and will be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook live.

Wednesday, September 9 through Saturday, September 12, 2020

Virtual CT Folk Fest ~ https://ctfolk.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/275611123646895/ ~ Join us for our 28th CT Folk Fest & Green Expo as we bring you a multi-day event in a virtual format! Safety has become a priority for artists and arts venues alike. In keeping with CDC guidelines and navigating through an evolving pandemic-driven landscape, CT Folk has made the decision to continue the music, and our commitment to our community. CT Folk Fest will be shared with an expanded listening audience through a virtual platform that can be watched on Facebook Live or Youtube Live. Kim Moberg, Peter Lehndorff, , Among the Acres, Ruthie Foster, Monica Rizzio, GokdenOak, Diana Alvarez, Keller Williams, John John Brown, Bumper Jacksons, The Promise is Hope.

Repeating Events:

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/