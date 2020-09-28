The Views Of Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. A judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, Barrett’s nomination is set for an intense partisan fight in the Senate.

With just under 40 days until the election, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) said that the Senate Judiciary Committee will approve her nomination on October 22. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) vowed that her nomination will get a vote by the full Senate, contradicting previous logic from Republicans about filling Supreme Court vacancies during an election year.

Judge Barrett is already “a favorite among social conservatives,” according to NPR. But her record is predictably under fire from the left, which has raised concerns about her beliefs on Roe v. Wade and immigration, among other issues that could come before the court.

We talk about Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination with Paolo Carozza, a professor of law at Notre Dame, who has worked with her.



