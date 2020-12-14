VIDEO: N.H. Electors Cast Votes; Biden Delivers Remarks After Electoral College Vote

Earlier today, New Hampshire's electors officially cast their votes in the 2020 Presidential election. The electors cast four votes each for Joseph R. Biden for President of the United States and Kamala D. Harris for Vice President of the United States, in accordance with the popular vote in N.H.



If you'd like to watch that process unfold, you can view the recording of the web stream below, beginning with statements from N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner at 27:44.

Note: The audio feed drops out between 42:20 and 47:18, due to a technical issue in the governor's office.

From NPR, President-elect Joe Biden is speaking after electors around the country cast their formal votes, confirming his presidential win. Watch his remarks live below. Estimated start time of 8:00 p.m. ET. If it is after 8:00 and you're not seeing the video, please refresh your browser window.