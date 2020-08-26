VIDEO: The Dream, Then And Now: 1963 Marchers Reflect on the 2020 Movement

In 1963, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. We talked to six people who were there: one who volunteered as a marshal, one who marched on her 12th birthday, one who stood on the platform behind the late John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Jr.

We asked them: does it feel like history is repeating itself? What do they feel has changed? What hasn't? How do they feel about the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing? Do they expect their grandchildren to return to Washington in half a century?

