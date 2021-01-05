 U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen Begins Her Third Term During Tumultous Times | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen Begins Her Third Term During Tumultous Times

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

On Sunday, January 6, the 117th Congress was sworn in and Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen began her third term in the U.S. Senate. We will speak with Shaheen about some of the United States' major domestic and foreign policy challenges - including the pandemic, the political tumult surrounding the presidential election, and increasing tensions with Iran and Russia.

Shaheen has worked on pandemic relief legislation with a focus on helping small businesses and increasing funding for substance misuse treatment. She has also indicated there could be more federal help on the way as coronavirus infection numbers remain high amid the vaccine rollout. We also get her take on President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, which includes ambitious plans to tackle climate change.

Air date: Jan. 6, 2021

GUEST:

Jeanne Shaheen - U.S. Democratic Senator, serving her third term. New Hampshire's senior senator, Shaheen's committee assignments include Armed Services, Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and the Select Committee on Ethics. 

Tags: 
Jeanne Shaheen
US Senate

Related Content

As Federal COVID-19 Relief Nears End, Shaheen Among Those Working On Compromise Package

By Dec 7, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Many of the federal emergency aid programs implemented earlier this year in response to the pandemic are due to expire at the end of December. New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has been among those working on a compromise plan to extend relief into 2021.

Shaheen On Federal Coronavirus Response; & How Coronavirus Impacts Food Assistance

By The Exchange Mar 16, 2020

What is the federal government doing to help states and healthcare providers prepare for the growing number of cases of the coronavirus? We talk with Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Then, we look at how those who recieve food assistance, from SNAP to  free or reduced school lunches, are impacted by school closures and other strains on social services. 

Air date: March 17, 2020. 

Shaheen Secures Early Victory, Winning Third Senate Term Over Messner

By Nov 4, 2020
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her third U.S. Senate win
Todd Bookman for NHPR

New Hampshire’s incumbent senior Sen. Jeanne Shaheen cruised to a third term Tuesday, beating challenger Bryant "Corky" Messner in a race called just minutes after all polls closed.

Closing Arguments: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

By Oct 27, 2020
Jeanne Shaheen
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Just days before this election season comes to a close, we’re taking a few moments to hear closing arguments from candidates running for statewide office. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is running for a third term in the U.S. Senate. She spoke with NHPR's Peter Biello.