U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen Begins Her Third Term During Tumultous Times

On Sunday, January 6, the 117th Congress was sworn in and Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen began her third term in the U.S. Senate. We will speak with Shaheen about some of the United States' major domestic and foreign policy challenges - including the pandemic, the political tumult surrounding the presidential election, and increasing tensions with Iran and Russia.

Shaheen has worked on pandemic relief legislation with a focus on helping small businesses and increasing funding for substance misuse treatment. She has also indicated there could be more federal help on the way as coronavirus infection numbers remain high amid the vaccine rollout. We also get her take on President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, which includes ambitious plans to tackle climate change.

Air date: Jan. 6, 2021

GUEST:

Jeanne Shaheen - U.S. Democratic Senator, serving her third term. New Hampshire's senior senator, Shaheen's committee assignments include Armed Services, Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and the Select Committee on Ethics.