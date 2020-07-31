 U.S. Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal With Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline For Coronavirus Vaccine | New Hampshire Public Radio

U.S. Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal With Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline For Coronavirus Vaccine

By 38 minutes ago
Originally published on July 31, 2020 12:49 pm

The federal government has reached a deal worth up to $2.1 billion with drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's push to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available by early 2021.

The money will go toward clinical trials, scaling up manufacturing and purchasing 100 million doses of the vaccine.

This is the sixth vaccine candidate to join Operation Warp Speed's portfolio, and the largest vaccine deal to date. The federal government has also made deals with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer.

"The portfolio of vaccines being assembled for Operation Warp Speed increases the odds that we will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a written statement announcing the deal.

However, the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate is not as far along in the research process as some of the others, a handful of which are already in phase three clinical trials. So far, the Sanofi/GSK vaccine has only been studied in preclinical trials.

Human studies for the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate are expected to begin in September. If the data shows the vaccine is safe and effective, the companies could seek Food and Drug Administration approval sometime in the first half of 2021.

Pharmaceutical companies have been under pressure to keep COVID-19 therapies and vaccines affordable, particularly when the federal government — and taxpayers — have offered substantial funding toward research and development.

"We're committed to making any vaccine that is developed through this collaboration affordable and through mechanisms that offer fair access for all people," GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley said in April. The company said it "does not expect to profit from our portfolio of collaborations for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic."

Sanofi plans to reinvest potential vaccine profits back into coronavirus research and manufacturing capacity, according to a company spokesperson. It is also committed to "affordable" pricing to countries for the "duration of the pandemic phase."

If approved, the 100 million doses of this vaccine will be available to Americans at no cost, according to the announcement by the Department of Health and Human Services. However, health care providers could charge to administer the vaccine.

The companies also announced a deal with the United Kingdom for 60 million doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, but the value of the deal was not disclosed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: 4 More Deaths, 33 New Cases; Sununu Says N.H. Ready For NASCAR Race

By 21 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

As Schools Reopen, Teachers Weigh Their Career vs. Health

By 2 hours ago
Courtesy of Kelly Bresnahan

School districts are facing a lot of unknowns. One of the biggest questions is whether teachers with health concerns have to return to school or if they can work remotely. NHPR’s Sarah Gibson caught up with three teachers in the midst of figuring out how their districts will accommodate them, and whether that will be enough.


COVID-19 Hospital Data System That Bypasses CDC Plagued By Delays, Inaccuracies

By & 7 hours ago

Earlier this month, when the Trump administration told hospitals to send crucial data about coronavirus cases and intensive care capacity to a new online system, it promised the change would be worth it. The data would be more complete, transparent, and an improvement over the old platform run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, administration officials said.

Instead, the public data hub created under the new system is updated erratically and is rife with inconsistencies and errors, data analysts say.