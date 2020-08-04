 U.S. Census to Cut Door-to-Door Operations By a Month | New Hampshire Public Radio

U.S. Census to Cut Door-to-Door Operations By a Month

By 1 hour ago

A Census worker at an outreach booth in Alton Bay.
Credit Courtesy of Nicole McKenzie

Census workers will have a month less than they expected to count all the households in New Hampshire.

The majority of households in the state have already completed the once-a-decade survey online or with a mail-in questionnaire.

But some areas - like Carroll and Coos Counties - have a response rate of less than half. The rate is also low in some of New Hampshire's most racially diverse neighborhoods in Nashua and Manchester.

The Census Bureau had planned on an October 31 deadline to go door-to-door and follow up with non-responding households. But the Bureau announced on Monday that it would shorten the count by a month, despite concerns about pandemic-related delays and low response rates in rural, immigrant, and non-white communities.

On Tuesday, N.H. Senator Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter to Bureau director Stephen Dillingham, expressing concern that the curtailed count was the result of "political meddling" and asking the Bureau to explain its decision.

Tags: 
2020 Census
Jeanne Shaheen

Related Content

Conducting the 2020 Census During A Pandemic

By The Exchange Jun 10, 2020
Sara Plourde, NHPR

We discuss the 2020 census, with all its implications for political districts, federal funding, and community services. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, the census is still taking place, although some information will be gathered differently this year. We chat about how the census will be conducted and its impact on our nation. 

Air date: Thursday, June 11, 2020. 

Federal Workers Pushing To Get Granite Staters To Fill Out Census

By & Jul 31, 2020
Courtesy of Nicole McKenzie

Federal workers and local volunteers are trying to get as many people as possible in New Hampshire to fill out to 2020 U.S. census. Time is running out for the first part of that process, which is focused on getting people to fill out the survey themselves before a census worker shows up at their door in August.

NHPR's Sarah Gibson has been checking in with census workers. Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with her about how it's going in the Granite State.

How to Count College Students in the Census, Even When They're Gone

By Apr 9, 2020
jimmywayne / Flickr Creative Commons

Universities and colleges are sending updated guidance to families on how to fill out the U.S. Census, in light of confusion over student residency during campus closures caused by the coronavirus.

2020 Census: How and Why to Get Counted In N.H.

By & Apr 6, 2020
Sara Plourde, NHPR

The 2020 U.S. Census is underway. The dicennial population count affects political power on a local, federal and state level, and it guides billions of dollars of federal spending.

 

Here's what you need to know about the census, why it matters in New Hampshire, and how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting it.