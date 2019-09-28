Related Program: 
The Exchange

An Update On Seabrook Station & A Look At The Future Of Nuclear Energy In New England

By The Exchange Sep 28, 2019

Last week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission held a federal hearing to address cracks in the concrete at Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant. The safety and longevity concerns around this facility raise larger questions about the role of nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels.  We look at the role of Seabrook as part of the New England energy grid,, and the conversations around the use of nuclear energy now and in the future. 

Original air date: Monday, September 28, live at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
 

GUESTS:

Seabrook Nuclear plant
nuclear power
nuclear regulatory commission
Energy

