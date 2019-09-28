An Update On Seabrook Station & A Look At The Future Of Nuclear Energy In New England

Last week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission held a federal hearing to address cracks in the concrete at Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant. The safety and longevity concerns around this facility raise larger questions about the role of nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels. We look at the role of Seabrook as part of the New England energy grid,, and the conversations around the use of nuclear energy now and in the future.

Original air date: Monday, September 28, live at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.



GUESTS: