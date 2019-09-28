An Update On Seabrook Station & A Look At The Future Of Nuclear Energy In New England

Last week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission held a federal hearing to address cracks in the concrete at Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant. The safety and longevity concerns around this facility raise larger questions about the role of nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels. We look at the role of Seabrook as part of the New England energy grid,, and the conversations around the use of nuclear energy now and in the future.
Original air date: Monday, September 28, live at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
GUESTS:
- Annie Ropeik - NHPR reporter on energy, the environment, and the Seacoast.
- Bruce Gellerman - WBUR senior reporter, and a member of WBUR's Earthwhile Team, which focuses on stories about energy, the environment, and the future of everything.
- Steve Clemmer - Director of Energy Research & Analysis in the Climate & Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, where he co-authored the report "The Nuclear Power Dilemma: Declining Profits, Plan Closures, and the Threat of Rising Carbon Emissions."