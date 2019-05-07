UNH Researchers Detect New Strain of Canine Distemper Virus

By 26 minutes ago

The new strain of canine distemper virus was found in two gray foxes.
Credit Vermont Fish and Wildlife
 

University of New Hampshire researchers say they've discovered a new strain of canine distemper virus in wild animals in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Over one year, pathologists diagnosed canine distemper virus infection in eight mammals: fishers, gray foxes, a skunk, a raccoon, and a mink.

Pathologists found all of the animals were infected with a distinct strain of the virus that had been identified only in a single raccoon in Rhode Island in 2004. 

They said the identification of this strain fills a gap in the general knowledge of canine distemper virus strains circulating in North America.

The strain was identified by UNH pathologists in collaboration with colleagues at Cornell University, University of Georgia, Northeast Wildlife Disease Cooperative, and state Fish and Game departments.

 

Tags: 
wildlife

Related Content

In Appreciation of Squirrels & The Latest on Emerald Ash Borer

By The Exchange Sep 10, 2018

The Eastern grey squirrel is a ubiquitous rodent in our area, and increasingly this fall, roadkill. We take them for granted; they've become a frequent topic of conversation mostly due to the notable number of carcasses on the roads. We take a moment to learn about the little creature we live in close proximity to, and find out why they are so plentiful this year and how they fit into the natural world and our environment.

Later in the hour, we get an update on the state's fight to protect the ash tree against the Emerald Ash Borer.

Wildlife Experts: Coyotes Live Across N.H. But Pose Few Problems

By The Exchange Mar 12, 2019
Wikipedia

A proposal to limit coyote hunting in New Hampshire has led to a spirited debate over the abundant animals and their impact on human and wildlife populations.  

As discussed on The Exchange,  HB 442 proposes prohibiting hunting coyotes during pup-rearing season. But the House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee voted to recommend that lawmakers reject the bill.  