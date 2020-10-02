 UNH Poll Finds Unease With COVID-19 Vaccine, But Support for State Government Response | New Hampshire Public Radio

UNH Poll Finds Unease With COVID-19 Vaccine, But Support for State Government Response

Results from a recent UNH Survey Center poll
Credit UNH Survey Center

A majority of New Hampshire residents say they wouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine if it were made available today, according to a new poll from the UNH Survey Center.

Polling results released Friday show that 48 percent of respondents who identified as Democrats said they would get a vaccine if it were available immediately, versus 38 percent of Republicans.

The survey also finds that, overall, trust in New Hampshire state government’s ability to effectively respond to the pandemic remains high at 87 percent. 

Enthusiasm for attending events, however, declined in September.

Credit UNH Survey Center

Less than half of respondents say they would be comfortable going to a religious service or gym, due to the coronavirus. Just 36 percent of respondents say they would feel comfortable at a political rally, and only 29 percent said they would be comfortable going to a movie theater.

Three out of four respondents, though, say they are comfortable going for a haircut.

The poll, which included responses from 1,030 people, was conducted between September 24 and September 28.

A majority of respondents said they knew someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

