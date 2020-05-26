UNH Poll: COVID-19 Pandemic Hasn't Changed N.H.'s Views On Science, Government

A recent poll says New Hampshire residents' trust in science and government advice hasn't changed much, even as the coronavirus spreads.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire's Carsey School of Public Policy polled about 1,800 residents in March and April.

Subscribe to our COVID-19 newsletter for the latest updates from NHPR.

In both months, a similar set of people – around 70 or 80 percent – said they trusted advice from science agencies like the Centers for Disease Control on the pandemic, and were making big changes to their routines as a result. Fewer than half said they trusted the government to handle the crisis effectively.

The more people trusted the government's response, the less likely they were to change their routines. Trust in scientists had the opposite effect.

Researcher Larry Hamilton says these numbers may not have changed much from March to April – even amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and economic restrictions – because people’s views on science are closely tied to political ideology.

This story is free, but it wasn't free to make. Support our journalism - become an NHPR member today.

He says conservatives, for example, are more likely to trust the government's response and less likely to believe scientists or change their routines. Hamilton says it may have a greater effect to know someone with the virus.

"Maybe they don't believe scientists, maybe they're not empathetic to people far away and not like them,” he says. “But once it does happen in their family and their circles, I think that will change some minds."

He says similar divisions are found on issues like climate change and vaccines.

Do you have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here.