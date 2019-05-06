UNH Pilot Program Won't Require SAT Scores From Applicants

Starting next fall, students applying to the University of New Hampshire will no longer be required to submit standardized test scores with their application in a three-year pilot program starting with incoming freshmen in 2020.

Admissions director Rob McGann says data shows that grades earned in high school over four years bear a much greater relationship to how well a student will do in college than SAT or ACT tests do.

McGann said Monday the university has two goals in moving to a test-optional policy: a greater diversity of applicants for whom standardized testing presents a real or perceived barrier to pursuing an education at a flagship university; and reinforcement that the most important part of the admissions decision-making process is a student's high school classroom academic record.

 

