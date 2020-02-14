UNH Inquiry Finds Discrimination and Harassment in Student Senate

By Cori Princell 1 minute ago

Credit Jordyn Haime

An inquiry into the University of New Hampshire’s student senate by the school’s Dean of Students office found evidence of sexual harassment, grooming, and an overall hostile environment, especially toward female members.

The Dean of Students office shared a summary of the inquiry report in UNH’s student newspaper, The New Hampshire. The report described a “hostile environment” toward women within the student senate and evidence of grooming younger members for future positions.

“…comments were commonly directed toward the physical appearance of female Senators and officers, that sexual jokes and banter frequently occurred in the Senate offices, causing at least some female Senators and officers to avoid the Senate offices,” the report states.

Dean of Students Ted Kirkpatrick said the university addressed similar behavior within the student governing body in 2016 and 2017, but reports in December called for a deeper inquiry.

“This is not something - I can say with some confidence - that arose suddenly. Rather, this is something that has been circulating for a while and has reached a pitch this year,” Kirkpatrick said.

“I guess the efficacy of that approach, probably now, in today’s light, was not what I hoped it would be. I can tell you that we have taken appropriate steps in the wake of the inquiry report that are targeted toward the students that we believe were part of the problem,” he added.

UNH is still determining what further actions to take, Kirkpatrick says. According to The New Hampshire’s report, two student senate members have stepped down from their positions, but it is unclear whether they were connected to the inquiry. Both declined to comment or did not respond to NHPR’s requests for comment.

Student senate meetings, which usually occur weekly, have been suspended until Feb. 23.

Tags: 
UNH

Related Content

UNH Releases Five More Lecturers; Japanese Program Eliminated

By & Nov 27, 2019
UNH

Lecturers teach at universities across the United States, and many work off of short-term contracts that can come up for renewal every one or two years.

This month, the University of New Hampshire informed five lecturers that their contracts would not be renewed for another year. This follows 17 non-renewals from the university last year.

Michele Dillon is the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at UNH. She spoke with NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley about how eliminating these positions fits into the college's overall strategy for success.

UNH Students Rally In Support Of Lecturers Working Without A Contract

By Jordyn Haime Nov 21, 2019
Jordyn Haime for NHPR

Students, faculty and supporters at the University of New Hampshire rallied in support of UNH lecturers today. Lecturers, who are not tenured and work off of contracts, have been negotiating for a new contract for over two years, demanding higher wages and stronger job security.

This year, five lecturers were informed their contracts would not be renewed. Four teach in the English as a Second Language Institute

Facing Annual Loss, UNH Law Says Deficit is Part of Smart Strategy

By Jordyn Haime Oct 28, 2019
Courtesy photo

The University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law - the state’s only law school - has been running annual deficits of millions of dollars since at least 2014, according to budget reports obtained by NHPR. 

N.H. State Universities to Freeze In-State Tuition Next Year

By Jordyn Haime Oct 30, 2019
Brainlesssteel via Flickr CC

The University System of New Hampshire has announced a tuition freeze on in-state tuition costs for the next academic year.

Undergraduate in-state tuition will freeze for all four USNH institutions – Granite State College, Keene State, Plymouth State, and the University of New Hampshire.

UNH currently has one of the highest in-state tuition costs in the country at over $18,000 per year with fees.