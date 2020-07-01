 UNH Expects to Spend Nearly $29M on COVID-Related Costs | New Hampshire Public Radio

UNH Expects to Spend Nearly $29M on COVID-Related Costs

University of New Hampshire Wildcat statute on April 19, 2020.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The University of New Hampshire expects to spend nearly $29 million next year on COVID-related expenses.

UNH shared its financial forecast Wednesday with a legislative advisory board to the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery.

UNH has already received its first installment of $10 million to cover COVID-related expenses, including converting spring and summer classes to online formats, and training teachers.

It says it would use the next $10 million for enhanced cleaning and safety measures this fall, and for developing a testing lab with a capacity to process 2,000 tests per day.

While undergraduate enrollment numbers for the fall semester have barely dipped, UNH says the financial blow of the pandemic could be dire if it closes campuses again.

Its current financial forecast does not take into account losses anticipated by converting some dorms into quarantine spaces, nor shutting down dorms because of safety reasons.

At the meeting, the GOFERR legislative advisory board recommended that Gov. Chris Sununu send $10 million to UNH and $5 million to the Community College System of New Hampshire.

The money would come from federal CARES Act funds for New Hampshire that are set aside for higher education.

