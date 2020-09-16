 Trump Says Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccines Could Begin As Early as next month | New Hampshire Public Radio
Trump Says Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccines Could Begin As Early as next month

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on September 16, 2020 8:21 pm

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a plan for distributing coronavirus vaccines. Later, President Trump said the government could begin the distribution as early as next month.