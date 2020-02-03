WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Winds Down With Closing Arguments

Updated at 1:49 p.m.

House Democrats and President Trump's defense team are making their closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial before lawmakers vote later this week on whether to remove Trump from office.

Both sides presented opposing versions of the president's handling of aid for Ukraine last summer and the impeachment proceedings so far.

With Trump's acquittal all but certain, House manager Jason Crow used his remarks to push back against those lawmakers who argue that Trump's alleged actions do not rise to the level of impeachment.

"If you believe ... that the president's efforts to use his official powers to cheat in the 2020 election jeopardize our national security and are antithetical to our democratic tradition, then you must come to no other conclusion than that the president threatens the fairness of the next election," Crow said.

The House managers also warned that the president could continue to seek foreign interference in the next election.

"The president continues his wrongdoing unchecked and unashamed," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Trump has repeatedly said that the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress impeachment charges against him are a politically motivated attempt to discredit his presidency — a charge he tweeted again on Monday during the House managers' remarks.

I hope Republicans & the American people realize that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is exacty that, a Hoax. Read the Transcripts, listen to what the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said (“No Pressure”). Nothing will ever satisfy the Do Nothing, Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

The defense team argued Monday that Trump did not attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals by holding up military aid last summer. The lawyers also blasted the House impeachment process, saying that Democrats did not follow the "rules" and were unfair to the president.

In sweeping remarks, Trump's lawyer Ken Starr quoted Martin Luther King and talked about freedom and justice. Starr is the former independent counsel whose investigation led to the impeachment of former President Clinton.

"The House of Representatives does under our Constitution enjoy the sole power of impeachment. No one has disputed that fact. They've got the power. But, that does not mean that anything goes," Starr said. "It doesn't mean that the House cannot be called into account."

After Monday's session, the Senate will adjourn until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, when senators are set to take a formal vote on the articles of impeachment. Trump's acquittal is nearly guaranteed, as 20 Republicans would have to join the Democratic caucus to vote against the president.

The lawyers' final pitches to senators on Monday follow a vote Friday to block witnesses and the introduction of new evidence into the trial.

Democrats had urged Republicans to consider bringing witnesses and evidence into the trial after news reports about bombshell allegations contained in a manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book. However, only two Republican senators joined Democrats, and the effort was defeated.

The lead impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that Democrats are considering issuing a subpoena to sit Bolton down in front of investigators in the House, where the impeachment inquiry is still open.

"Whether it's in testimony before the House, or it's in his book, or it's in one form or another, the truth will come out," Schiff said on CBS' Face the Nation.

Prior to the House impeaching Trump, Democrats requested that Bolton appear before House lawmakers, but he refused, citing the White House's orders that former officials close to Trump not cooperate with impeachment investigators. House lawmakers said they did not subpoena Bolton then in order to avoid a drawn-out court battle.

