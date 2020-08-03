Tropical Storm Watch Issued for All of New Hampshire

The National Weather Service National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for all New Hampshire counties until further notice.

Tropical Storm Isaias is predicted to hit New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with the strongest impacts late Tuesday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Maura Casey says there’s still some uncertainty as to where exactly the storm will track in New Hampshire.

“Right now, we’re expecting it to be pretty near to the Connecticut River Valley as it heads north,” she says. “And that will bring a variety of impacts to New Hampshire, mainly heavy rainfall and gusty winds.”

Casey said high winds are of most concern along the Seacoast and in high-elevation areas. The threat of heavy rainfall is the strongest in the White Mountains. Power outages, flash floods, and brief, isolated tornadoes may also impact New Hampshire.

Casey says New Hampshire may also experience some river flooding, despite dry summer weather that has caused moderate drought conditions and low river water levels.

“It often doesn’t matter how dry your stream or brook is, if you get enough rain in a short amount of time you can still flood,” she says. “And even in some cases if you have a very parched land surface it might not be very receptive to rainfall either.”

Large amounts of rain can cause erosion when the ground is dry, which can result in landslides and water quality loss.

Casey says the headwaters region of the White Mountains has the highest potential for flooding.