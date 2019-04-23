Trio of Award-Winners for NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio is the winner of three regional 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Regional Murrow Awards honor achievements in radio, television and digital outlets from across the country. NHPR placed in the Small Market Radio category, from the award region encompassing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Regional winners are automatically considered for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.

Winners for NHPR in the regional Murrow Awards competition:

Feature Reporting: “A Good Haircut Is Hard to Find” by Justine Paradis, Erika Janik and Savannah Maher, of NHPR’s Creative Production Unit

Newscast: “NHPR Newscast, Nov. 6, 2018” – an Election Day newscast featuring NHPR Host Peter Biello and Reporter Robert Garrova

Sport Reporting: “Run, Rest, Run, Rest, Run: Sally Manikian is the "Talk of the Town"” by Sean Hurley, NHPR North Country Reporter

According to the RTDNA, The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious broadcast and digital news awards in the world and demonstrate the standard of excellence Edward R. Murrow adhered to during his lauded career as a broadcast journalist. A pioneering newsman, Murrow is known for his broadcasts from wartime London in the 1940s and his coverage of McCarthyism in the 1950s. The eponymous awards have acknowledged outstanding achievements in journalism since 1971.

For a complete list of Edward R. Murrow Regional Award winners, click here.