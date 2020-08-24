Tornado Confirmed In Ossipee; Injuries After Wind Brings Down Tent In New Ipswich

A weekend of wild weather in New Hampshire included a tornado that touched down in Ossipee and powerful gusts that caused injuries at a tent revival in Ipswich.

Officials say the tornado caused only minor damage Saturday afternoon, uprooting trees and sending shingles flying off roofs. The weather service also confirms a microburst near Wolfeboro earlier on Saturday. Officials say the storm produced at least one waterspout over Lake Winnipesaukee.

On Sunday, at least six people were injured when strong winds brought down a tent at a religious gathering in New Ipswich.