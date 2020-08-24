 Tornado Confirmed In Ossipee; Injuries After Wind Brings Down Tent In New Ipswich | New Hampshire Public Radio

Tornado Confirmed In Ossipee; Injuries After Wind Brings Down Tent In New Ipswich

A weekend of wild weather in New Hampshire included a tornado that touched down in Ossipee and powerful gusts that caused injuries at a tent revival in Ipswich.

Officials say the tornado caused only minor damage Saturday afternoon, uprooting trees and sending shingles flying off roofs. The weather service also confirms a microburst near Wolfeboro earlier on Saturday. Officials say the storm produced at least one waterspout over Lake Winnipesaukee.

On Sunday, at least six people were injured when strong winds brought down a tent at a religious gathering in New Ipswich.

New Ipswich
Severe Weather

Tent Revival In New Ipswich Underway With New State Mask Requirements In Place

By Aug 17, 2020
Josh Rogers | NHPR

A religious tent revival expected to draw hundreds of out-of-staters to New Ipswich over the next week got underway over the weekend. State and local officials raised public health alarms about the gathering, but the revival goers were inconspicuous in New Ipswich on Sunday.

Sununu Says Tent Revival In New Ipswich Must Follow New Mask Mandate For Large Gatherings

By Aug 11, 2020

Gov. Chris Sununu says a planned tent revival in New Ipswich for this week will have to follow his new mandate, which requires gatherings of more than 100 people to wear masks.

The group organizing the tent revival is called The Last Reformation, and is led by a controversial Danish evangelist, Torben Søndergaard.