Top Picks For Things To Do In May In New Hampshire

The beginning of May means summer is approaching, and there's lots do to in the Granite State. NH Magazine's managing editor Erica Thoits joined Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley to give us the rundown of events happening this month.
Events mentioned here:
- Amherst Garden Club Plant Stale in Amherst, May 11
- NH Renaissance Faire, Brookvale Pines Farm in Fremont, May 11-12 and 18-19
- Mother's Day Concert: The Beauty of Strings, Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, May 12
- Lilac Festival, Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion in Portsmouth, May 25
- Memorial Day Fireworks at Hampton Beach, May 26
- 100 Nights of Rememberance, New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetary in Boscawen, May 30
You can see a full list of May events from NH Magazine here.