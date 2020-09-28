The general election is a little more than a month away, and states are gearing up for how voters will cast their ballots during a pandemic.

Most of us don’t envy the task ahead for those who are in charge of making sure things run smoothly. The secretaries of state across the country are entrusted in part with delivering election results for millions of Americans. And the task could be more daunting than ever, as record numbers of Americans are expected to mail their ballots in.

We’re going across the country, first to Washington, then to Georgia and finally to Virginia.

What are state officials doing to ensure the validity of November’s election? We ask three secretaries of states about their plans.

