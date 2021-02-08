Three Mayors On The State Of Their Cities: Keene, Manchester, And Rochester

A tale of three cities. We talk with the mayors of Manchester, Rochester, and Keene about their communities during pandemic times. Some challenges have been new, due to this unprecedented health crisis. Others, such as homelessness and a scarcity of affordable housing, are long-standing but receiving new attention.

We’ll hear the mayors’ perspectives on these and other matters, including how they have been coming together to alert state officials about their concerns.

Air date: Feb. 9, 2021

GUESTS: