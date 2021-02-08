 Three Mayors On The State Of Their Cities: Keene, Manchester, And Rochester | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Three Mayors On The State Of Their Cities: Keene, Manchester, And Rochester

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
  • Manchester, Rochester, and Keene
    Manchester, Rochester, and Keene
    NHPR file photos

A tale of three cities. We talk with the mayors of Manchester, Rochester, and Keene about their communities during pandemic times. Some challenges have been new, due to this unprecedented health crisis. Others, such as homelessness and a scarcity of affordable housing, are long-standing but receiving new attention. 

We’ll hear the mayors’ perspectives on these and other matters, including how they have been coming together to alert state officials about their concerns.

Air date: Feb. 9, 2021

GUESTS:

  • Joyce Craig - Mayor of Manchester, serving her second term.  The population of Manchester is about 112,000. 
  • George Hansel - Mayor of Keene, serving his first term.  The population of Keene is about 22,000. 
  • Caroline McCarley - Mayor of Rochester, serving her third term.  The population of Rochester is about 31,000. 
Tags: 
Keene
Manchester

Related Content

For Nearly Three Years, Keene Group Has Practiced Civil Conversations

By Nov 18, 2019
Daniela Allee / NHPR

Earlier this year, NHPR did a survey of what questions, concerns and stories our listeners wanted to hear when it came to the 2020 primary. One theme that came up several times was civility in political and national conversations.

In Keene, a group has been meeting since early 2017 to talk about politics civilly, and they’ve learned a lot about how to do it.


Keene Mayor-Elect George Hansel: 'We Need to Come Together as a Rural Community'

By Alex McOwen & Nov 8, 2019

Republican George Hansel narrowly beat out Democrat Mitchell Greenwald for Keene’s open mayoral seat on Tuesday.

Hansel, a 33-year-old businessman, hopes to grow Keene’s economy, establish a comprehensive housing plan, and work to stabilize the city’s tax rate.