Three Injured In Shooting In Henniker; Police Say Shooter Still At Large

Three people were shot in Henniker early Sunday morning, and the shooter is still at large, according to the Henniker police.

Police say they received a report of a shooting at 4 Bridge St. around 3 a.m. Sunday, and identified three victims. All of the victims have been treated and released, the police said.

The shooting location is across a bridge from New England College, and students at the college were told to shelter in place.

Police are still searching for the person thought to be responsible for the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police at 603-271-3636 or the Henniker Police Department at 603-428-3212