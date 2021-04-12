The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession, and Death on Mount Everest

A hundred-year mystery lured N.H. climber Mark Synnott into an unlikely expedition up Mount Everest. The mystery? On June 8, 1924, George Mallory and Sandy Irvine set out to stand on the "roof of the world," where no one had stood before. They were last seen eight hundred feet below the Everest summit. Did they summit decades before Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953? Irvine is believed to have carried a Kodak camera with him to record their attempt; could the frozen film reveal Mallory and Irvine on the summit? Synnott's new book, "The Third Pole," is an adventure story that also describes the modern innovations and geopolitical, economic, and social forces at play in an Everest expedition.

Airdate: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

GUEST: Mark Synnott - elite climber, journalist, and an internationally certified mountain guide. He is a frequent contributor to National Geographic magazine and author of The Third Pole and The Impossible Climb. He lives in the Mount Washington valley.

This expedition up Mount Everest took place during the spring 2019 season that came to be known as “the Year Everest Broke" due to the traffic jam of climbers in the Death Zone, waiting to summit. Click here to read an article about the 2019 climbing season.

In this clip from National Geographic's documentary about the expedition, Lost on Everest, (available on Disney+) filmmaker Renan Ozturk flies a drone at 28,300 feet on Mt. Everest.