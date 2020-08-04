Related Program: All Things Considered Tennessee Joins Other States In Lowering The Age For Election Workers By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on August 4, 2020 5:36 pm The pandemic has made it difficult to find poll workers. Joining with other states, Tennessee lowered the age for election workers to 16. In one county, 32% of poll workers are 16 to 17 years old. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.