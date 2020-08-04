 Tennessee Joins Other States In Lowering The Age For Election Workers | New Hampshire Public Radio
Tennessee Joins Other States In Lowering The Age For Election Workers

Originally published on August 4, 2020 5:36 pm

The pandemic has made it difficult to find poll workers. Joining with other states, Tennessee lowered the age for election workers to 16. In one county, 32% of poll workers are 16 to 17 years old.