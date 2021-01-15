Tanya Streeter: How Can Breath Help Us Understand Our Limits And Our Potential?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Breathe

In 2002, freediver Tanya Streeter completed a record-breaking dive of 525 feet—in one breath. She reflects on the obstacles she faced, and the experience of pushing her body and lungs to the limit.

About Tanya Streeter

Tanya Streeter is a world champion freediver who was inducted into the Women Diver's Hall of Fame in March 2000. For more than two months, she held the world record — for both men and women — diving to 525 feet in the "no limits" category, which is still the women's world record for No Limits Apnea.

She has been featured in the documentaries, Freediver, and A Plastic Ocean. She also hosted a show on BBC Two called Shark Therapy, in which she attempted to overcome her fear of sharks.

Streeter received degrees in Public Administration and French from the University of Brighton.

