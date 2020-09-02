Talking Politics In Michigan, Minnesota, Texas And Across America

We’re a few months from Election Day and battleground states are now coming into play.

Both President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have scheduled visits in states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, conversations around racism due to nationwide protests against police brutality are becoming key in swaying voters. And as well as running attack ads, candidates are embracing tactics like voter registration to gain more support.

As Dante Chinni writes in NBC News:



In state after state, the story is the same: Democrats have the high ground among new registrants. Even in states like Wisconsin and Michigan, where voters don’t register with parties, data modeled from existing demographic and geographic patterns shows that Democrats hold an edge among new voters.



Journalist Reid Wilson joins us to analyze the current state of the 2020 election. We also ask reporters in Michigan and Texas about how each candidates are campaigning there.

