Supreme Court Mourns Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's chair on the U.S. Supreme Court bench and the bench directly in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe in memoriam.

In addition, a black drape has been hung over the courtroom doors. According to the Supreme Court, this tradition dates back at least as far as the death of Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase in 1873. It is believed to have been followed since, after the death of each sitting justice.

The court has also announced that the flags on the Supreme Court's front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days.

