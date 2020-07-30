 Sununu Signs Bill Requiring Medication Assisted Treatment In N.H. Jails | New Hampshire Public Radio

Sununu Signs Bill Requiring Medication Assisted Treatment In N.H. Jails

By 10 minutes ago

Credit Emily Corwin / NHPR

One of the bills included in the omnibus healthcare legislation Governor Sununu signed into law on Wednesday requires that superintendents at county correctional facilities offer medication assisted treatment to inmates, when medically appropriate.

Medication assisted treatment provides anti-opioid medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to help people dealing with substance use disorders.

Senator Tom Sherman was the main sponsor of the original bill. He says at the moment, substance use disorders are not treated uniformly across county corrections facilities in the state.

“That’s what this bill attempted to do...this is a medical illness. It should be treated like a medical illness, and it should be a part of what you’re required to do when someone is incarcerated,” he said.

As part of the intake process, inmates would be screened for the treatment.

“We do screening for other medical problems,” Sherman said. “The idea for including screening for addiction and substance use disorder is sort of a bottom line basic process that does happen at the state level and doesn’t happen uniformly at the county level.”

The New Hampshire Association of Counties indicated that the estimated cost of MAT, counseling and doctor follow-up would be about $500 per inmate per month.

According to a 2019 report from the state’s Opioid Task Force and the Governor’s Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs, of the eight county jails that provided data, five had some form of medication assisted treatment. Three of those focused primarily on pregnant patients.

The bill also formalizes a drug overdose fatality commission.

The commission, which was first established by executive order under Governor Maggie Hassan, will review trends and patterns of overdose related deaths in the state and recommend policies and services that would reduce those fatalities.

The new law also establishes an opioid abatement trust fund. That money would come from settlements or judgments against opioid manufactures or distributors, and would be used to support programs associated with the prevention, treatment and recovery of substance use disorders.

This medication assisted treatment requirement will go into effect in about 90 days.

Tags: 
Substance Use Disorder
Counties
addiction treatment
Opioids
Jails
NH Politics

Related Content

N.H.'s Drug Treatment Providers Report Financial Turmoil Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Jul 20, 2020
Narcan, also known as naloxone, is an anti-overdose drug.
Paige Sutherland for NHPR

A new survey shows that income for substance use treatment and recovery providers in the state has decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

N.H. Addiction Treatment Providers Say Pandemic Poses New Challenges...And An Opportunity

By Apr 21, 2020
Laura Byrne / HIV/HCV Resource Center

Many once face-to-face interactions have moved online during COVID-19, including for people who are in recovery from a substance use disorder.

But the pandemic has also introduced challenges to providing treatment in a time of social distancing. 

Laura Byrne has been spending more time driving around the Upper Valley these days. 

She’s been meeting clients for a mobile syringe exchange.  With COVID-19, the organization Byrne leads - the HIV/HCV resource center - had to ramp up its mobile services. 

Manchester, Nashua Hospitals Take Over Doorway Treatment Hubs

By May 19, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Two hospitals in Manchester and Nashua are now the new hubs for the Doorway, a program that connects people with substance use disorders to treatment and recovery services.

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua started seeing clients with substance use disorders last week.

Earlier this year, the state terminated its Doorway contracts with Granite Pathways, which used to provide those services, after a review found sub-par management and follow-up with clients.